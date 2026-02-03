Your browser is out-of-date!

Mix Music Production LA Early Bird Pricing Ends This Week!

By Clive Young ⋅

Mix Music Production LA

Santa Monica, CA (February 3, 2026)—Mix Music Production LA is only a month away— so time is running out to lock in your early bird discount! Register by February 7 to save $30.

On March 7, 2026, Mix Music Production will return to Universal Music Group’s showcase facility—21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica—for what will be a comprehensive, all-day event, exploring the art and business of audio innovation. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just diving into music production, this is your chance to experience the latest tech, industry insights, and groundbreaking sound innovations firsthand.

The popular, influential event is equal parts seminar, networking event, think tank and gear showcase, drawing movers and shakers from across the pro-audio spectrum. Take in expert panels, project showcases and exclusive interviews with leading engineers and producers as we explore the latest in music recording innovation.

Mix Music Production brings together the manufacturers who develop cutting-edge technologies and the creatives who produce the music that bring them to life. This is your exclusive opportunity connect with a community of producers, engineers, and musicians dedicated to mastering their craft.

Last year’s agenda featured the music teams behind:

🎵 SZA

🎵 Kendrick Lamar

🎵 Ray Charles

🎵 The Kid LAROI

🎵 Erykah Badu

This year, we’re bringing you closer to the booth than ever with high-profile keynotes, technical deep-dives and an insider look at the industry’s most cutting-edge tech.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

