Mix Nashville 2026 Launches with Early Bird Tickets

For our fourth year, meet us on Music Row for a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech and exclusive sessions inside iconic recording studios!

Nashville, TN (March 4, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville hits Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026! For the past three years, this crucial event has brought the magic of music production to life with a dynamic all-day event in the heart of Music City. Meet us on Music Row for a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech, and exclusive sessions inside iconic recording studios.

Once again, the event will take over numerous state-of-the-art studios for an incredible day dedicated to recording, mixing and distributing music!

You’ll experience extensive tutorials, gain inside knowledge from industry experts and stay up-to-date on the latest tech. Take your craft to the next level and join us for a full day of keynotes, hands-on demos, expert panels and exclusive studio sessions. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just jumping into pro audio, this is your chance to experience the latest tech, industry insights, and groundbreaking sound innovations firsthand.

WHO ATTENDS?

It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.

Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

The early-bird rate for the event runs through April 18; don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].