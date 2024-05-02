Mix Nashville: ATC, Solid State Logic Take Over Starstruck Immersive Mix Studio

ATC Loudspeakers, Solid State Logic and Harrison will set up in Starstruck Studios’ impressive Immersive Mix Studio, highlighting each company’s cutting-edge offerings.

Nashville, TN (May 1, 2024)—ATC Loudspeakers and Solid State Logic will take over the Immersive Mix Studio at Starstruck Studios as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, to be held on Saturday, May 11, along Music Row. The day’s many events will be followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood.

ATC will be providing Dolby Atmos Music demos, where playback will be done on a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 system consisting of all ATC monitors. LCR will be SCM110ASL monitors, 4 will be used as surrounds SCM45A’s, 4 will be heights SCM25A’s, and they’ll be supplemented by 2 SCM0.1/15SL subwoofers.

Meanwhile, SSL will be demonstrating immersive mixing techniques in the Atmos room at Starstruck Studios S500-32 immersive music console with a dedicated 7.1.4 speaker system. The System T range from SSL represents the only recording and mixing console with multiformat audio processing tools specifically built for mixing in both stereo and immersive formats. Onboard 7.1.4 SSL bus compression, multichannel SSL EQs, next-gen panning techniques and many more immersive audio tools complement enhanced DAW control to create a solution not previously available to mixing professionals.

Next door to the immersive mix studio, SSL will also be showing the 32Classic from sister company Harrison—a modern analog studio console that comes equipped with Atmos Monitoring and Dante converters. Users can work on immersive projects in any format with the Atmos 12 wide monitor section, which supports Atmos 7.1.4 for music.

Vice President of Technical Operations for Solid State Logic Phill Scholes will be on hand running the presentations..

Mix Nashville: Immersive Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

Additional sponsor programming will continue to be announced in the coming days. For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.