Mix Nashville III Announces Studio Crawl!

Once the day ends on Music Row, the night begins in Berry Hill, with stops at Blackbird Studio, East Iris, Custom House by GC Pro and Gold Pacific Studios…with more to be announced!

Nashville, TN (May 1, 2025)—When Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production returns on Saturday, May 17, 2025, it will once again host the third annual Mix Nashville Studio Crawl!

Following a full day of expert panels, technology demos and immersive music playback presentations along Music Row—featuring a lineup of top engineers and producers—attendees will head out to Berry Hill at night for food, drink and more great music at the third annual Mix Nashville Studio Crawl.

The hugely popular Studio Crawl—sponsored by Custom House by GC Pro and Gold Pacific Studios—begins with check-in at the world-renowned facilities of Host Partner Blackbird Studio, where guests can enjoy food, drink and mingling in the second-floor Birdhouse, then drop in to the 9.1.4 Studio F for curated immersive music playback sessions.

From Blackbird, attendees will have the opportunity to visit:

East Iris Studios. UMG’s Nashville production hub, which, along with Capitol Studios, kick-started the immersive music revolution from its three immersive mix studios.

Custom House by GC Pro. The revamped, remodeled facilities will play host to a full slate of food, drinks and curated immersive music listening sessions. Studio Crawl Sponsor.

NEW! Gold Pacific Studios. Berry Hill’s newest addition joins the Studio Crawl, showcasing its spacious, 5200-square-foot Studio A and the more intimate Studio B mix room. Studio Crawl Sponsor.

All studios are within a three-block radius of Host Partner Blackbird Studio, and throughout the evening shuttle buses will run in 15-minute loops so that attendees can visit a variety of immersive mix environments.

For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production III website. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Janis Crowley.