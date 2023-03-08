Mix Nominated for 2023 Neal Awards

Mix has been named as a finalist in two categories for the 69th Jesse H. Neal Awards, which honor excellence in B2B journalism.

Washington, D.C. (March 8, 2023)—Mix has been named as a finalist in two categories for the 69th Jesse H. Neal Awards, the premier awards honoring business-to-business (B2B) journalism, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA).

Often regarded as ‘The Pulitzers of B2B,’ the annual awards acknowledge achievement in 24 different categories. Mix has been nominated in both Best Range of Work by a Media Brand and Best Range of Work by a Single Author.

At Mix, we are particularly excited about being nominated in Best Range of Work by a Media Brand, as the category looks beyond Mix Magazine to also include our in-person events like the upcoming Mix Immersive Music Nashville in May; online events like our popular Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season day every December; our free weekday email newsletter, Mix SmartBrief; our social media presences; the MixOnline.com website and more. The overall quality of the multifaceted Mix brand is the result of a team effort, particularly our popular events, and we are grateful for the recognition.

Nominated for the Best Range of Work by a Single Author is Mix co-content director Clive Young. He was previously nominated for the category in 2019 while at Pro Sound News, which later merged with Mix in 2021.

Representing a wide range of digital and traditional content disciplines, 215 Neal Award finalists were selected for today’s announcement. Winners will be revealed during the Neal Awards Ceremony to be held at the New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY on April 21, 2023. A panel of 136 judges will review the finalists in three stages to select the winners in 24 categories.