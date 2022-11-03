‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Announces First Speakers

Los Angeles, CA (November 3, 2022)—Awards Season 2023 is underway as Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season returns!

The annual free virtual event, taking place Tuesday, December 6, 2022, will highlight contenders in the races for Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films and the year’s top sound and original scores and songs. Today, we announce the first films and speakers to join the lineup!

Presented by Amazon Prime Video are:

GOOD NIGHT OPPY

Interview: Mark Mangini, MPSE Sound Design & Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Mangini is an Oscar-winning (Dune; Mad Max: Fury Road) and six-time Oscar-nominated Sound Designer known for films including Blade Runner 2049, Star Trek IV & IV, The Fifth Element and Gremlins. He has spent his 45-year career in Hollywood imagining and composing altered sonic realities for motion pictures. He is a frequent lecturer, an outspoken proponent for sound as art and a guitarist/songwriter with compositions in sex, lies and videotape, Star Trek IV, Picard and others. He is a member of S.A.G, SMPTE, and ASCAP.

A Boston native, Mangini attended Holy Cross College as a foreign language major but could not ignore his love of film and filmmaking. He moved to Los Angeles in 1976 and landed his first job in the entertainment industry in the sound department of Hanna-Barbera Studios, making funny noises for children’s cartoons at the age of 19. He founded and ran Weddington Productions, a successful Hollywood post-production sound company, for 25 years. Today, he works at the Formosa Group in Hollywood, California continuing his work as a Supervising Sound Editor, Sound Designer and Re-recording mixer.

THIRTEEN LIVES

Panel discussion: Oliver Tarney MPSE & Rachael Tate MPSE, Supervising Sound Editors

Oliver Tarney is a Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer. He began his career in music before switching to post production sound 25 years ago. He strives to create soundscapes that have a strong narrative quality, whilst always being based on a foundation of authenticity. Past work includes United 93, Captain Phillips, The Martian, 1917, News Of The World and No Time To Die. Oliver has been nominated for an Academy Award five times, and a BAFTA Award six times.

William Miller is a London-based Re-Recording Mixer who received a BAFTA and Academy nomination for his work on News of the World. He began his career at Twickenham Film Studios after graduating from the prestigious Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. Starting out as a mix technician, before quickly progressing on to mixing feature films. This year William’s mixing credits include Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives and Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light. He is currently mixing Ridley’s Scott’s next feature, Napoleon.

Supervising Sound Editor Rachael Tate is a Golden Reel Award winner who has worked on feature films for nearly two decades. Her credits include The Martian, News Of The World, No Time To Die and Empire of Light. In 2020, Rachael won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Academy Award, for her work on 1917. Rachael began her career as an ADR Recordist at De Lane Lea Studios in London, before moving into Dialogue and ADR Editing. This background has given her a clear understanding of the importance of the story above all else.

Composer Profile: Benjamin Wallfisch, Composer

The UK-born-and-bred, L.A.-based Wallfisch has a solid amount of composing credits to his name: Shazam!, Mortal Kombat, It and It Chapter 2, The Invisible Man, as well as the upcoming Flash (2023) and the Ron Howard-directed film, Thirteen Lives. Find out more about Wallfisch and his facility, The Scoring Lab, in Mix’s August 2022 cover story.