Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2024, Part 1

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe, presented in random order. Don’t miss our deep dive into the Class of 2024’s lead story on Sony 5020 Studios Madrid!

Studio Design: Wes Lachot, Wes Lachot Design Group

Suntone Recording Studio began as a total rebuild (by Greenline Architecture) of an existing building that expanded into a bigger ground-up project, and is part of a larger arts complex that includes ArtStryngs Gallery. The Reflection Free Zone control room is designed around an API 2448 console and ATC SCM150A Pro monitors, with 15-inch subs, and Brett Acoustics clouds and diffusors, creating a natural-sounding control room that is not too dead yet is very accurate for mixing. The 600-square-foot live room features the recently patented Hexaffusor ceiling clouds designed by Wes Lachot and Dr. Peter D’Antonio, and variable acoustic walls for control over room ambiance. The preponderance of wood in the live room creates a natural warmth and keeps the room from sounding too over-absorptive. Acoustical installation and finishes by Brett Acoustics; technical wiring by Canova Audio.

China Film Group • Beijing, China

Studio Design: WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group)

Since its creation in 2008, Beijing’s Huairou District has emerged as the hub of China’s film production industry. Spread across 150,000 square meters of prime real estate, the Huairou District is considered “Mainland China’s Hollywood” and is home to leading firms in virtually every area of professional filmmaking—with the exception having a state-of- the-art Dolby Atmos film audio mixing theater. That omission has now been addressed. A productive collaborative relationship was established with WSDG China-based representative Víctor Cañellas and WSDG partner/project engineer/liaison, Sergio Molho. WSDG partner/art director Silvia Molho was also brought onto the project. The facility opened in January 2024 and features a full complement of 60 speakers—including Meyer Sound HMS-10, HMS-15 and X-800C, as well as Acheron 100, LF and HMS-12 models—that support the Dolby Atmos system. The CFG Mixing Theater is based around an Avid S6 Console.

Studio Design: Russ Berger, Mark Hornsby, RBDG

Originally designed to accommodate recording artists Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, Crossway was decommissioned in 2012 after Houston’s untimely death. The new owner, Hal Cohen, hired the original designer, Russ Berger Design Group, to restore and replace the decorative and acoustical finishes, replace and upgrade acoustical core materials, rebuild and replace all the millwork items—LMTs, credenza, patch bay garage—and adjust and redesign the acoustical treatments to accommodate a new Dolby Atmos monitoring system and rework floor troughs to restore access to an underfloor technical wire management system.

There are unique architectural features everywhere you look that serve critical acoustical functions, including sintered aluminum acoustical elements, and a 13-feet wide, 7-feet high, 3/4-inch sloped sound rated laminated glass that disappears into the isolated, wood-finished floating concrete floor between the control room and studio. The need for bass trapping in the upper volume at the rear of the control room led to the creation of a large diagonal millwork beam that transects the control room and extends into the studio, where it divides the piano room from the main studio.

Scarlett Sound Studio • Nashville, Tenn.

Studio Design: Carl Tatz Design

Paul Sidoti opened Scarlett Sound Studio in April 2024 based around an Avid S6 M40 24-9-D console, Avid MTRX II and Avid Pro Tools MTRX Studio, with a hefty collection of preamps and outboard gear that includes a pair of Undertone Audio MPDI-4, API 3124V, twin API 512V units, two API 550A, API 550B, API 560, a pair of API 527, API 2500, Universal Audio 1176LN, Universal Audio LA-2A and an Empirical Labs Distressor EL8-X. Designed by Carl Tatz, the studio includes a Carl Tatz Design PhantomFocus 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos MixRoom Studio with SoundExpansion tracking room, OD booth, amp closet and client lounge.

