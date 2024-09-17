Mix Sound For Film Goes Inside the Sound of ‘Apes,’ a ‘Robot,’ ‘Fallout’ and ‘The Killer’

Mix Sound for Film & TV announces a series of special presentations featuring the editors and mixers behind some of the year’s best-sounding tracks!

Culver City, CA (September 17, 2024)— The 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event will feature a variety of panels, workshops, keynotes and more, featuring discussions with top audio pros. Newly added to the event are four new panels where attendees will get the rare chance to hear directly from the sound teams behind Fallout, The Wild Robot and Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, along with a special panel on “The John Woo Sound.”

The special panel series, presented by FOX Post-Production Services and NBCUniversal StudioPost, will take place as part of an all-day event to be held Saturday, September 28, at the world-class facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Post-Production Services. The event also features a keynote conversation, technology demonstrations, expert panels and a can’t miss Sound Reel Showcase to end the day.

The program for the Kim Novak Theater includes:

11:00 – 11:30 The Post-Apocalyptic, Retro-Future Sound of Fallout

In its first season, Amazon Prime Video’s hit series Fallout, based on a hugely popular video game franchise, earned 16 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Sound Editing and Outstanding Sound Mixing (for a Comedy or Drama, One-Hour). In this special presentation, the sound team discusses how they start with a solid foundation of the actual game sounds, then take the sound design/edit/mix to the next level.

Presented by NBCUniversal StudioPost

11:45 – 12:45 The John Woo Sound

Director John Woo is one of the most influential figures in the action-film genre, with iconic, stylized imagery and action sequences elevated by a signature sound. Join Supervising Sound Editor Mark Stoeckinger, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer Anna Behlmer, and moderator Eric Marks in a panel that discusses Woo’s sound and how it has evolved and influenced many projects across film, television and video games. Some of the panel highlights will include Mission Impossible 2 and Woo’s latest project, The Killer, now on Peacock.

Presented by FOX Post-Production Services

1:30 – 2:00 The Organic-Mechanical Sound of The Wild Robot

Sound for animation can become a sound editor or mixer’s playground, an open book for the imagination, yet the human ear often wants to hear something familiar. In this special panel presentation, Re-Recording Mixer Gary A. Rizzo and Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer Leff Lefferts discuss how they fuse sounds from the natural and mechanical to help tell the story of an artificially intelligent robot who lands on an uninhabited island in Universal’s The Wild Robot.

Presented by NBCUniversal StudioPost

2:15 – 3:00 Sound for Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes

Join Re-Recording mixer Andy Nelson, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer Ai-Ling Lee and Supervising Sound Editor Tobi Poppe as they discuss the sound for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest in one of the most iconic franchises in film history. Moderated by Eric Marks, the panel will explore how the sound team developed a distinct signature sound that bridges the original 1969 film and the rebooted series.

Presented by FOX Post-Production Services

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at presstime include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.