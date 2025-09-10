Mix Sound for Film & TV Adds the Audio Team of ‘Sinners’

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host the audio team of Sinners.

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host the audio team of Sinners.

Culver City, CA (September 10, 2025)—The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event—taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025—has added a new panel with the audio team of Warner Bros.’ Sinners.

The panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

Inside the Juke Joint: Building the Sonic World of Sinners

Step inside the intoxicating, immersive atmosphere of Warner Bros.’ Sinners with the acclaimed team behind its sound. Academy Award–nominated re-recording mixers Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker, music editor Felipe Pacheco, production sound mixer Chris Welcker and Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Ben Burtt, will discuss the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into a film where music and sound are not only accompaniments, but a driving force of character and story. This panel will explore how the sound team crafted an immersive sonic world, where the pulse of the juke joint drives narrative tension, silence carries weight, and the vibrations of the blues intermingle with mysticism. Attendees will get a glimpse at the collaboration between sound and music, one that helped shape Sinners into an unforgettable and unique cinematic experience.

• • •

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.