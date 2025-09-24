Mix Sound for Film & TV Explores Scoring and Mixing for the Screen

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host ‘From Gotham to Galactus: Scoring and Mixing for Screen.’

Culver City, CA (September 24, 2025)—The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event—taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025—has added a new panel, From Gotham to Galactus: Scoring and Mixing for Screen.

The panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

From Gotham to Galactus: Scoring and Mixing for Screen

Presented by AVID and Advanced Systems Group (ASG).

An exclusive look at the scoring process behind HBO’s The Penguin with composer Mick Giacchino. Followed by a deep dive into Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps with re-recording mixer Warren Brown.

Christopher Joseph Mallamaci, Audio Engineer, Sound Designer, and Partner Account Manager, Avid Technology

Christopher is an audio engineer, sound designer, and Partner Account Manager at Avid Technology, Inc. He draws on traditions from musical theater, narrative film, and studio recording to shape his style of work. Beyond technical expertise, Christopher is dedicated to building creative connections and supporting the growth of professional organizations and educational communities.

Warren Brown, Score Mixer, Fat Pants, Inc.

Warren Brown’s journey began in Vancouver’s punk scene, growing up playing in bands where recording became his first creative obsession. A subsequent move to New York to study Jazz only reinforced his curiosity about mixing. And finally, living and working in Los Angeles with some life-changing film composers and musicians led to his full-time obsession with the alchemy of sound.​

Recent work includes The Penguin, Fantastic Four, Zootopia 2, Inside Out 2, and Spiderman: No Way Home.​

Mick Giacchino, Film and Television Composer

Mick Giacchino is an Emmy Award-winning composer for film and television. His recent work includes the award-winning HBO/DC original series The Penguin, Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disney’s The Muppets Mayhem and AMC+’s That Dirty Black Bag. Since his debut with Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow in 2015, Mick has scored projects such as Disney’s Zootopia+, Netflix’s animated feature Extinct, Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction at Shanghai Disneyland, additional music for The Batman and more. In 2021, he released his first instrumental EP, Perseverance.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.