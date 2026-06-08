Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2026, Part 1

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened over the past 12 months—from some of the world’s top studio designers.

In Mix’s “Class Of” annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe.

LEC Studios | Doral, Fla.

Malvicino Design Group, Horacio Malvicino and Fabiola Mena

LEC Studios’ control room, anchored by an SSL Origin console in a custom desk with a PMC 9.1.4 speaker system, acoustically balances absorption, diffusion and reflection control. Horacio Malvicino and Fabiola Mena led a design team that also included Javier Martinez, project development and supervision; Diego Mejia, studio installer; and system integrator Federico Petrone. The ceiling’s stepped geometry helps manage early reflections while maintaining a sense of openness and volume.

Perforated panels and integrated treatments along the ceiling perimeter help control reverberation and maintain even frequency distribution. The side and rear walls continue this strategy, with diffusive panels strategically positioned to break up standing waves and flutter echoes, and absorptive zones that ensure clarity and definition. The rear portion of the room transitions into a more relaxed lounge environment, a dual-purpose design that allows the space to function both as a critical mixing room and as a comfortable client area.

Abbey Road Studios, Studio One Control Room | London, U.K.

Munro Acoustics, Clive Glover

Studio One’s live room acoustics are hallowed, but Munro Acoustics was given license to rework the control room to a set of specific criteria by the Abbey Road Studios Technical Services team and project leads Simon Campbell and Dan Cole, following a console upgrade to an 84-channel AMS Neve 88RS SP3D. Munro says the aim was to provide a new level of monitoring accuracy to keep the control room on par with the legendary live room.

Preceded by 18 months of careful planning, the control room’s acoustic treatment was entirely replaced, and the layout reconfigured to create a more ergonomic, spacious environment, the first major changes to Studio One in 20 years. An ATC 7.1.4 monitor system with Dynaudio Acoustics 18-inch custom subs was also added, with optional Bowers and Wilkins LCR speakers. The studio features multiple, dedicated isolated networks via Cisco switches for Dante, Transfer and Eucon. HHB Communications supplied the equipment. Cable was supplied by VDC, Canford and Belcom.

Electric Feel Nashville | Nashville, Tenn.

Haverstick Designs, Gavin Haverstick

Haverstick Designs’ Gavin Haverstick and Tracy Roberts partnered with Electric Feel to create a 3,000-sq.-ft. Music Row facility housing two recording studios and a production suite that are more akin to a private artist retreat. The design language of the studio blends modern restraint featuring natural warmth with custom furnishings and soft, indirect lighting. Expansive hospitality offerings include a large chef’s kitchen opening to a private outdoor lounge via telescoping glass doors. Studio A’s 350-sq.-ft. control room is outfitted with soffit-mounted Genelec 1234A main monitors and an SSL AWS 948 console set into a bespoke walnut workstation. The 500-sq.-ft. live room features six isolation booths and two dedicated amp rooms. Studio B features Genelec 1238DFM monitors and a host of outboard processors. System design and integration and interior design were provided by Electric Feel’s Nick Mac and Danielle Engen, respectively.

Kaz Recording Vienna | Vienna, Austria

Wes Lachot Design Group

Featuring a Wolff Audio Propatch 128R, SSL Sigma summing mixer and other outboard gear housed in a custom Brett Acoustics desk, Dominik Kazmierczak’s music production and mixing studio, launched in March 2026 in Vienna, Austria, offers analog sound with digital flexibility and precision. Designer Wes Lachot was assisted on the project by draftsman Rob Warren and acoustician Aaron Kelly. The ATC SCM150 AiW monitors are flush-mounted into a reflection-free frontend configuration, built by Tony Brett, who traveled to Vienna to help with the studio build and acoustic installation. Acoustic materials were provided by Brett Acoustics and Acoustic GRG.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR PART TWO!