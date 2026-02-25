Music Industry-Specific Crisis Hotline Launched

B-Line, a music industry-specific 24/7 mental health/crisis support line, is now available at 1-855-BLINE99 and via text at 254-639.

New York, NY (February 25, 2026)—Music industry mental health nonprofit Backline has launched B-Line, a 24/7 mental health and crisis support line for music professionals and their families. The service connects anyone working in music—crew, staff, artists, executives and also their family members—with trained counselors who understand working in and around music. B-Line can be reached at 1-855-BLINE99 or by texting 254-639.

Backline co-founder and executive director Hilary Gleason notes, “We’ve supported thousands of music industry professionals in their mental health and wellness journeys, but one critical piece was missing: real-time access to care. B-LINE changes that.”

B-Line helps callers access immediate, confidential support, with a transition into long-term care. Making the support line available 24/7 is intended to make support more accessible for those working on the road, who can only make contact outside of 9-to-5 hours, or who are facing moments of acute need.

Since 2019, Backline has invested $3.5 million into mental health and wellness in the music industry and served 84,000 people. Lead sponsors for B-LINE include Spotify, Noah Kahan and Live Nation; additional support for B-LINE comes from Adyen, AEG Presents, The Busyhead Project, Red Light Management, and Wasserman Foundation.