NAMM Show 2026 Must-See Educational Highlights

Every year at the NAMM Show, there’s an incredible amount of exciting equipment and people to see on the show floor, but there’s also a wealth of educational opportunities to take advantage of. Learn cutting-edge production techniques from masters of the studio or discover the nuanced creation stories behind music you know by heart. Here’s just a few highlights of note from the dozens of sessions taking place, but make sure to dive into the NAMM Show website to discover more.

CJ VANSTON…ENJOY A SPINAL TAP MOMENT!

Thursday, January 22, 1:00 PM—2:00 PM • Hilton California C

This session will explore how to employ the fun factor to overcome difficult circumstances with your band member, engineer or producer in the studio, or music director on stage. Hear tips from Spinal Tap producer and keyboardist CJ Vanston (Steve Lukather, Prince, Barbara Streisand) and bassist and producer Brent Fischer (The Roots, Prince, Michael Jackson, Usher, The Brent Fischer Orchestra,) along with their award-winning engineers Steve Genewick (Martina McBride, Michael Bublé, Paul McCartney) and Matt Brownlie (LL Cool J, Destiny’s Child, BFO).

COMMANDING THE MIX AND RECORDING VOCALS

Thursday, January 22, 2:00 PM—3:00 PM • Hilton California C

Legendary mix engineers Chris Lord‑Alge (CLA) and Tom Lord‑Alge (TLA) bring their fast, fearless and fiercely effective workflow to the stage for TEC Tracks sessions “Commanding the Mix – Part 1” and “Commanding the Session – Part 2: Recording Vocals.” The presentation pulls back the curtain as the brothers walk attendees through the fundamentals of building a speed-driven workflow, including configuring an efficient Pro Tools rig, limiting plug-in choices, building reusable session templates, airtight backup strategies and more. Then they’ll shift the focus to artist performance and session psychology, discussing controlling the room, mastering communication with singers and the power of the numbered lyric sheet for surgical takes.

BUZZ ME IN: BIRTH OF A RECORD: DEVO’S ‘WHIP IT’

Thursday, January 22, 4:00 PM—5:00 PM • Hilton California C

In a lively conversation moderated by Mix contributor Mr. Bonzai (a.k.a. Buzz Me In co-author David Goggin), Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh and engineer/co-producer Bob Margouleff recount the innovative 1980 recording of “Whip It” at Record Plant in Los Angeles. They will explore Devo’s creative process, early synth experimentation and the collaborative energy that shaped the song’s iconic sound and enduring cultural impact.

PHISH’S MIKE GORDON’S REVOLUTIONARY MEGAPLUM STUDIO

Friday, January 23, 3:00 PM—4:00 PM • Hilton California C

Discover the thinking, design and ultimate construction of a very special private studio that represents an archetype and trend of what many facilities are becoming. Four years in the making, Megaplum is now serving as the creative hub for bass player Mike Gordon’s creative work. The presentation will explore the design process and how it reflects Gordon’s distinctive way of working. Additionally, other all-in-one studios will be shown and discussed, supporting this new approach to recording and studio design.

HITMAKER TALK: SOUNWAVE BREAKS DOWN HIS CREATIVE PROCESS

Saturday, January 24, 1:00 PM—2:00 PM • Hilton California C

Seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee for Producer of the Year Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Taylor Swift) will sit down with fellow Grammy nominee and 18-time Grammy-winning mixer Manny Marroquin to explore different ways for producers and engineers to build trust with artists, shape one’s own signature sound and navigate the journey from first idea to finished track. Sounwave will break down the creative decisions, collaborative strategies and sonic storytelling techniques that fuel his work in the studio, while Marroquin will guide the discussion with his own experience behind the console, helping unpack the blend of instinct, innovation and technical craft that drives Sounwave’s production approach.