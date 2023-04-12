National Recording Registry Inducts Class of 2023

The Library of Congress has named 25 recordings to the National Recording Registry, including iconic songs by Madonna, Mariah Carey and Led Zeppelin.

Washington, DC (April 12, 2023)—Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has named 25 recordings to the National Recording Registry, including iconic songs by Madonna, Mariah Carey and Led Zeppelin.

The latest selections named to the registry span from 1908 to 2012. They range from the first recordings of Mariachi music and early sounds of the Blues to radio journalism leading up to World War II, and iconic sounds from pop, country, rock, R&B, jazz, rap and classical music.

Madonna’s cultural ascent with “Like a Virgin,” Mariah Carey’s perennial No. 1 Christmas hit, Queen Latifah’s groundbreaking “All Hail the Queen” and Daddy Yankee’s reggaeton explosion with “Gasolina” are some of the defining sounds of the nation’s history and culture that will now join the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The 2023 class also includes the first sounds of a video game to join the registry with the Super Mario Bros. theme, powerful voices of women, important inductions of Latin music, and classic sounds of rock and pop from the 1960s to the ‘80s.

This year’s class includes “Sherry” by The Four Seasons in 1962, “What the World Needs Now is Love,” recorded by Jackie DeShannon in 1965 and written by the late songwriting duo of Hal David and Burt Bacharach, “Imagine” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1971, Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” from 1971, “Synchronicity” by The Police in 1983, and more unforgettable recordings.

Also included are “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” recorded by John Denver in 1971; the second album, “Déjà Vu,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, which features “Teach Your Children,” “Our House” and “Woodstock;” Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This);” and Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville.”

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” Hayden said. “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

The recordings selected for the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry bring the number of titles on the registry to 625, representing a small portion of the national library’s vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.