Neumann.Berlin Announces NAMM Lineup

Neumann will have an immersive 9.1.4 demo room at NAMM, as well as new tube mic reissue, its Virtual Immersive Studio on hand and lots more.

Anaheim, CA (January 20, 2026)—Neumann.Berlin, which will have an immersive 9.1.4 demonstration room at NAMM 2026, is also hosting four exclusive sessions daily, offering insights from some of the most respected names in the industry.

The manufacturer will additionally show its complete line of signal chain products, from studio monitors, interfaces, headphones and microphones, working together as a seamless, integrated ecosystem. Neumann has also revealed that it will unveil “the reissue of a very unique tube microphone” at the show.

During the NAMM Show, the Neumann U 47 fet will be inducted into the NAMM TECnology Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM in the NAMM Member Center inside the Anaheim Convention Center and is open to all NAMM attendees.

At the German Pavilion, Neumann will debut its VIS (Virtual Immersive Studio), a software tool that makes immersive audio mixing intuitive, visual and even tangible.

The tentative guest speaker schedule includes Leslie Ann Jones, Chris James, Andrew Scheps and Michael Romanowski on January 22; Ulrike Anderson & Monte Nichols; Eric Schilling, Kellogg Boynton and Herbert Waltl; Matt Wallace and Will Kennedy; and Ryan Ulyate on January 23; and Vance Powell; Claus Tremblay and Ken Caillat; Elle Graham and Chris Nungary (Squeak E Clean LA); and Dale Becker on January 24.