New Mix Sound for Film Panel: “Theatrical Mix, Near-Field Playback”

Culver City, CA (September 23, 2024)—Four of the film and television industry’s top re-recording mixers will sit down this Saturday to discuss the things they do to deliver movie theater sound to the home viewer in a special panel presentation titled “Theatrical Mix, Near-Field Playback,” a featured part of the program at the 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event, to be held September 28 at the world-class facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios.

The expert panel is the third announced in the Mix Panel Series, which also includes an opening Keynote Conversation With Ai-Ling Lee and Onnalee Blank and an event-closing special presentation titled The Big Picture: “From Twister to Twisters.”

“The advent of streaming has changed how we view media in so many ways, but movies and television in particular,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “These four mixers all have a wealth of feature film experience, and they are part of the vanguard that is bringing that experience to the small screen. Whether it’s a movie premiere, a limited series or an episodic, whether you listen out of a soundbar or a home theater, you have to admit that the TV experience has never sounded better.”

The panelists for “Theatrical Mix, Near-Field Playback,” with links to their credits on imdb.com, are:

Mike Minkler: A legendary, three-time Oscar-winning mixer who this month won an Emmy Award for the mix of Masters of the Air.

Steve Pederson: Oscar-winning re-recording mixer for Apollo 13who this month won an Emmy Award for the mix of Shogun.

Marc Fishman: A long background in feature comedies, now two-time Emmy Award-winning mixer, nominated this year for 3 Body Problem.

Alexandra Fehrman: CODA, Everything Everywhere All at Onceand The Boys. Enough said.

•. •. •

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at press time include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.