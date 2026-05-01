New York State Celebrates John Coltrane

New York State, The Coltrane Home and Verve Label Group all have projects honoring jazz great John Coltrane ahead this year.

Albany, NY (May 1, 2026)—The New York State Assembly and the New York State Senate have passed a legislative resolution “celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the birth of John Coltrane, renowned artistic trailblazer and innovative New York jazz musician.”

In a ceremony conducted at the New York State Capitol building, members of the Legislature joined representatives of Impulse!, the jazz great’s record label in the latest event of Coltrane 100, a global, year-long series organized by the Coltrane estate to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the jazz legend’s birth on September 23, 1926.

Sponsored by Senators Cordell Cleare and Jamaal Bailey and Assembly member Jordan J.G. Wright, Resolution J1845 was passed unanimously by both chambers.

In a statement, the Coltrane Estate said, “Thank you, New York, for this great honor and recognition of the work and contributions of John Coltrane. New York played such a special role in his life and career. This resolution will be a permanent fixture of the collection at the John and Alice Coltrane Home in Dix Hills, NY—site of the definitive Coltrane collection—and we encourage all to visit that cultural and educational landmark. We thank Senators Cordell Cleare and Jamaal Bailey, and Assembly member Jordan J.G. Wright.”

Recent Coltrane 100 highlights include a Record Store Day exclusive preview of the newly discovered Tiberi Tapes, which were released as a single LP on April 18 (Verve/Impulse!). Recorded by fan and amateur engineer Frank Tiberi between 1961 and 1965, these tapes have often been regarded as a “holy grail” by Coltrane fans.

Live performances are a feature of Coltrane 100. In addition to the previously announced L.A. premiere of Coltrane 100: Legacy at the Hollywood Bowl on September 23 featuring Lakecia Benjamin, a new date in this symphonic concert series has been added. On July 22 at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion, in a performance conducted by Edwin Outwater and featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra, Ravi Coltrane will star in his first-ever performance of Coltrane’s standards adapted for orchestra.

Additional live celebrations include the just-announced 2026 Newport Jazz Festival lineup featuring a tribute to John Coltrane and Miles Davis timed to their 100th birthdays, with performances by Kamasi Washington, Chief Adjuah and more.