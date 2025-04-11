NTP Technology Joins RAVENNA Community

Munich, Germany (April 11, 2025)—Danish electronics manufacturer NTP Technology has become the latest partner in the RAVENNA community. The pro audio-oriented network protocol is used for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments.

NTP Technology has been developing modular audio routing solutions for more than three decades; with its DAD (Digital Audio Denmark) brand, NTP provides audio interfaces for music recording, post-production and live music applications.

“With an ever-increasing focus on network-based audio solutions, RAVENNA with AES67 and ST 2110 built-in is the perfect technology for NTP on our journey of moving further into AoIP,” said Mikael Vest, Director of Operations and COO at NTP.

Andreas Hildebrand, RAVENNA Evangelist at Lawo (the gatekeeper to the protocol), added, “NTP has been providing digital audio routing solutions to major international radio and TV broadcasters for decades. It makes perfect sense for them to expand their offering to incorporate RAVENNA as the premier audio transport technology for the broadcast industry. DAD lives in the world of high-fidelity music production, where again, it makes perfect sense to support RAVENNA as the highest performance, lowest latency audio transport technology available.”