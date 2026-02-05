NYU’s Sony Audio Institute Studio Marks Official Renaming

New York, NY (February 5, 2026)—On Tuesday, New York University’s recording education facility at 370 Jay Street in Brooklyn, hosted a ceremony to officially rename it as the Sony Audio Institute Studio at NYU.

The event included opening remarks and brief speeches, the official dedication ceremony and the unveiling of new signage and a commemorative plaque recognizing the ongoing collaboration between NYU and Sony Corporation’s Personal Entertainment Business’ U.S. operations. “By launching the Sony Audio Institute, we’re honoring a shared legacy of building something extraordinary out of a passion for discovery, for elevating culture, and for connection,” remarked Linda G. Mills, president, New York University.

Hiroshi Nakamura, senior vice president, Sony Corporation, concurred, adding, “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in the next generation — not just as users of technology, but as the people who will help shape what comes next at the intersection of music and technology.”

Visitors were given a walkthrough tour of the Studio, a creative hub designed to support NYU students as they explore the intersection of music, business, and technology. The studio is equipped with a variety of Sony audio technologies, including 360 Reality Audio and a 360 Virtual Mixing Environment, along with MDR-MV1 open-back headphones, enabling immersive listening and mixing experiences intended to replicate the acoustic field of a professional studio using headphones.

Outfitting the facility with Sony’s technologies is expected to help students prepare for life working in the field after graduation. Jun Makino, vice president, Sony Corporation of America’s Personal Entertainment Business, remarked, “The goal is to make high-quality monitoring and immersive workflows less of a barrier, so more students can experiment, iterate, and build confidence in their skills. It also helps students better understand how technical decisions translate into a listener’s experience.”

Following the ceremony, students convened for presentations tied to a semester-long student project exploring the future of music and listening. That underlined what the day was ultimately about, as Larry S. Miller, director, Sony Audio Institute, noted: “With the official launch of the Sony Audio Institute, we are providing students with a state-of-the-art experience to create, experiment, and lead. The institute represents the perfect harmony of technology and artistry, ensuring our graduates are fully equipped with the hard and soft skills to enter the industry of today—and help invent the future of music creation and experience.”