OCA Alliance to Highlight AES70 at AES and SMPTE

New York, NY (October 13, 2022)—The OCA Alliance, represented by Bosch Communication Systems’ senior scientist, Jeff Berryman, will be presenting at both the AES Convention at the Javits Center in New York and the SMPTE Media Technology Summit in Hollywood, CA.

At AESNY 2022, Berryman will be delivering a presentation on “AES70 Control for IP Media Devices,” which will summarize the AES70 control architecture for media devices and describe new features in the standard’s upcoming release. The presentation will also introduce available AES70 developer tools and information resources for implementers, most of which are free.

“AES70 is a full-featured control and monitoring architecture for both real and virtual — i.e. cloud-based — media devices. Currently focused on audio device control and monitoring, AES70 is not itself an audio transport scheme but is designed to cooperate with and complement modern audio transport schemes such as AES67, SMPTE ST 2110-30, Dante and MILAN,” Berryman explains.

The presentation at the SMPTE Media Technology Summit in Hollywood is a more general discussion of audio networking and control applications in today’s production environment. The presentation will cover media network standards as they apply to production environments, with particular focus on the relevant AES standards: AES67 for audio streaming, and AES70 for device control and connection management.

As part of a joint presentation, with Brian Vessa from Sony Pictures Entertainment and Leigh Whitcombe, Berryman will present an overview of the role of media networking protocols in a production context followed by a more targeted presentation of AES70 as an industrial-strength device control solution.

“AES70 is in fact a fully engineered design intended for professional media systems,” Berryman says. “It is lightweight to implement, yet suitable for critical applications of all scales from tiny to huge. AES70 and its toolset are a ready-to-use solution for industrial-strength control and monitoring of network-based media processing hardware and software. However, as media control is a less well documented subject than audio transport, it’s vitally important to take advantage of the opportunities offered by conventions such as the AES and the SMPTE Media Technology Summit to educate a wider public.”