Oscar Sound and Music Nominations Announced

Hollywood, CA (January 23, 2025)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 97th annual Oscars, including in the three sound and music categories.

Emilia Pérez, a Netflix production, tops the list with 13 nominations overall, including for sound, score and two original songs. The Brutalist picked up 10 nominations, including for its original score. Wicked, the only blockbuster among the top three, was also recognized with 10 nominations, also including for sound, original score and original song.

A number of the films nominated for Sound were featured in the recent Mix Presents Sound For Film Awards Season event; click through to see in-depth interviews with the audio teams behind them.

The 97th Oscars award ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and Hulu.

The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg

Conclave

Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal”

from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“The Journey”

from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Like a Bird”

from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

“Mi Camino”

from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

“Never Too Late”

from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin