Outline Names New Management Team

Brescia, Italy (January 30, 2023)—Italian pro-audio manufacturer Outline turns 50 this year; CEO/head of sales Giorgio Biffi has been part of the company for most of that time—in fact, all but three years. With Biffi’s retirement this year, however, majority shareholding partners (and brothers) Michele and Stefano Noselli have opted to fill Biffi’s vacancy with two candidates, creating a new management team to lead the company forward.

The role of Director of Sales has been undertaken by Fernando Rey Méndez, who first joined Outline as a sales engineer at the end of 2016, going on to become Outline Newton’s business development manager, and then sales manager of its Test & Measurement Instruments division. A native of Buenos Aires, Méndez has lived in Italy since his early teens, first broke into sound engineering with the Italian musical theatre company Compagnia della Rancia, and went on to become a startup- and commissioning engineer in the integration market for naval specialists Wärtsilä, Seastema and Videlio-HMS.

Meanwhile, industry veteran Daniele Tebaldi has taken on the role of general manager, after collaborating with Outline since the beginning of 2022. Tebaldi cut his teeth as a sound engineer in themed-1980s, developing an ear for jazz and classical music after touring as the FOH engineer for Paolo Conte. Over the years, he also became a technical journalist and copywriter, and began teaching audio engineering classes, before embarking on a 25-year stint at the helm of German manufacturer d&b audiotechnik’s Italian subsidiary.

While Biffi is retiring, he’ll still be part of the Outline community going forth, as he remains a shareholding partner within Outline’s board.