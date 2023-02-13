PAMA Marks 20 Years Collaborating For Pro-Audio Industry

For two decades, the Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) has brought pro-audio manufacturers together to explore and often advocate for issues facing the industry.

Lemoyne, PA (February 13, 2023)—For two decades, the Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) has brought pro-audio manufacturers together to explore and often advocate for issues facing the industry.

“Our members are our greatest assets and resources for the industry,” said Chris Regan, current President. “PAMA member companies realize that we can compete while still cooperating to the benefit of not only our members, but also benefiting the industry at large. Our board and membership meetings, online and in person, serve to facilitate open dialog that raises all boats.”

PAMA founder Paul Gallo recalled, “At the time, I felt that the pro-audio manufacturing community lacked a singular voice in addressing the growing issues the industry faced. I felt there was a critical need for the top executives to know one another better, and in doing so to share industry-wide concerns. In a very short period, leading companies agreed to become members, and together they were able to enhance the visibility and growing importance of our entire pro audio community. I am really pleased that PAMA continues to serve as an independent and vibrant voice for the manufacturing community.”

To help mark the new anniversary, there’s a new logo. “PAMA’s new branding reflects the modern and innovative look we have come to associate with high-quality audio companies and products,” stated Regan. “As PAMA continues to grow and become even more accessible to the next generation of audio professionals, it’s important that the PAMA brand supports that effort with an updated design.”

2023 will also see the continuation of the organization’s monthly webinar events exploring industry issues; a separate series of student-focused webinars focused on career opportunities and other topics of interest to young and aspiring audio professionals; the naming of 2023 recipients of the Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship (presented in partnership with Shure Incorporated); profiles of audio professionals from PAMA member companies with insights from their unique and varied perspectives; and contribution by PAMA members to ongoing dialogs on critical industry issues.