PAMA, Shure Team for Annual Brunner Scholarship

The application window for the Sixth Annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship is open through May 31. Find out more here.

Lemoyne, PA (April 27, 2026)—The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) and Shure Incorporated are accepting applications for the Sixth Annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship, offered to students worldwide who are pursuing an education in professional audio.

The scholarship program honors the memory of Brunner, a long-time Shure executive, PAMA founding member and voice in the audio community who passed away in 2020.

Scholarships of up to $2,000 per recipient are targeted to students following their passion for audio in an accredited audio program. PAMA and Shure are specifically interested to learn how the applicants plan to share their knowledge with others in a manner consistent with Brunner’s legacy.

During his tenure at Shure, Brunner held several key positions, including Director of Advertising, Managing Director of the Musical Instrument and Touring Sound business unit, and Vice President of Global Corporate & Government Relations.

Additionally, he was a prominent member of The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Manufacturer Council, where he frequently shared his views on legislative wireless white space and broadband issues as well as other related industry matters.

On behalf of PAMA, the organization’s president, Yvonne Ho, stated, “Last year we passed the five-year benchmark of this scholarship, and I consider the annual Mark Brunner scholarship an ongoing cornerstone of PAMA’s mission, to assist these young audio professionals in their studies. Mark was a strong and consistent supporter of audio education, and a friend and mentor to countless people working in audio today, and we are honored to carry on his legacy in this way.”

“This scholarship honors Mark’s legacy by supporting aspiring audio professionals in their educational pursuits,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure. “It commemorates Mark’s impactful contributions, including reinforcing his dedication to nurturing future generations of audio industry leaders.”

Scholarship applications must be submitted by May 31. Visit https://www.pamalliance.org/scholarship for more information and to submit an application.