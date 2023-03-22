Peavey Commercial Audio Sunsets CobraNet Products

Peavey had announced that it is discontinuing the manufacture and supply of CobraNet products 25 years after the protocol was first developed

Meridian, AL (March 22, 2023)—Peavey is discontinuing the manufacture and supply of CobraNet products, more than 25 years after the uncompressed audio transport protocol was developed by Peak Audio in Boulder, CO.

Shayne Thomas, general manager at Peavey Commercial Audio, issued a letter to customers on March 21, 2023, that reads in part: “After more than 26 years from first pioneering a revolution in the pro-audio industry and continued manufacturing and supply of Peavey MediaMatrix and Crest Audio – CobraNet protocol products, it is fitting that we also close this historic chapter by officially announcing the discontinuation of CobraNet cards and legacy products.

“Moving forward MediaMatrix, with its next-generation SCION digital signal media/control processor, will continue to support both legacy CobraNet and Dante protocols, allowing extended life of existing systems including a path forward for migration and upgrading to current and future streaming audio protocols and standards such as MediaMatrix sNET/RAVENNA – AES67 and ST2110.”

CobraNet was the first commercially successful audio-over-Ethernet transport protocol. The first commercial products (it was previously custom implemented at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park) were made available under QSC’s RAVE brand. Early licensees of Peak Audio’s networking technology included Crest, Crown, Eastern Acoustics Works, Level Control Systems, Peavey Electronics, QSC Audio Products and Rane. Cirrus Logic acquired Peak Audio’s assets in 2011.