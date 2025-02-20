Powersoft Acquires K-array Controlling Interest

Florence, Italy (February 20, 2025)—Power amplifier manufacturer Powersoft has entered an agreement to purchase 51 percent of loudspeaker company K-array from that brand’s corporate parent, HP Audio. Sweetening the deal, the agreement includes an option for Powersoft to obtain the remaining 49 percent at a later date. The transaction is expected to close in March.

Powersoft produces power amplification, signal processing and transducer systems for the pro-audio sector and has a long history of collaboration with K-array. Powersoft CEO Luca Lastrucci called the acquisition “a significant strategic step for our company and the professional audio market,” and added that the move would allow the companies to develop “integrated audio solutions” that will fall into current market segments where the amplifier company operates, as well as aid expansion into new areas.

The acquisition is also said to be part of Powersoft’s overall growth strategy to transform the group from a product company to a solutions provider, with a focus on the transportation and automotive sectors. Of note, Powersoft recently entered a technology partnership with Ferrari.

Both companies are based in Florence, Italy. K-array, founded in 2005, designs and manufactures compact design audio systems for three brands: K-array, the main line, focused on audio professionals; K-Gear, dedicated to traditional and more affordable audio solutions; and K-Scape, specializing in audio and lighting systems.