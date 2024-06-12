Prism Sound Warns of Counterfeit Lyra Units

Prism Sound is warning audio professionals to be on the lookout for counterfeit versions of the company’s Lyra audio interface

Cambridge, UK (June 11, 2024)—Prism Sound is warning audio professionals to be on the lookout for counterfeit versions of the company’s Lyra audio interface.

In recent months, customers who have purchased counterfeit Lyra devices have been left high and dry when their fake units malfunctioned, leaving them to discover there was no warranty or support for the units. Worse still, the company says, some of these units were literally dangerous.

“Since discovering these counterfeits, we have been examining them thoroughly and have run numerous tests that indicate just how substandard they are,” says Prism Sound’s international sales director Mark Evans. “Some of them are really dangerous and so badly put together that there is a high risk of serious electrical malfunction. Obviously, this could put people at risk and cause untold damage to homes and studios. By highlighting this danger, we hope we can protect our customers from losing money, or much worse.”

The fake units, believed to be illegally manufactured in Asia, are not only bad for the customers who buy them, but also for the Prism Sound brand, adversely affecting the company’s reputation, the company says.

Prism Sound advises anyone thinking of buying a new Lyra to check with them first. “We can easily verify the authenticity of a Prism Sound product—all customers have to do is email us for guidance on how to distinguish a real unit from a fake one,” Evans says. “Counterfeit interfaces may look convincing, but under the surface, they are poorly made and fall a long way short of the audio performance and build quality of the Prism Sound brand.

“It’s simple, really: If you want a Lyra 1 or 2, buy it from an authorized dealer. Don’t throw your money away on a fake. If a deal sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.”