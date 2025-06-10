RF Venue Offers Wireless Audio Training at InfoComm 2025

Orlando, FL (June 9, 2025)—Wireless audio specialist RF Venue is offering free educational training sessions at its InfoComm 2025 booth, discussing managing RF systems in today’s increasingly complex spectrum environment.

Titled “Best Practices for RF in 2025 and Beyond,” the sessions will be led by RF Venue applications engineers Bob Lee and Richard Stockton, experts in RF system deployment and troubleshooting. Sessions will take place at the newly expanded RF Venue InfoComm booth at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 12, and at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 13.

Each session is designed to help integrators, engineers, technicians and end users deliver clean, reliable wireless audio performance amidst evolving challenges such as increased device density, shrinking spectrum availability and multizone deployment needs.

“RF Venue’s applications engineers Bob Lee and Richard Stockton are not only wireless audio experts,” says RF Venue chief innovation officer Chris Regan, “they are also highly skilled communicators, as evidenced by the popularity of our in-booth training series. Join us at InfoComm in Orlando as they share proven practices that ensure consistently reliable RF performance today and into the future.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as space will be limited.