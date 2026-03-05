Riedel Announces 2026 NAB Show Plans

Las Vegas, NV (March 5, 2026)—Riedel Communications has announced its plans for the 2026 NAB Show, including the introduction of its hi human interface and Bolero Mini to the U.S. market, the 1200 Series SmartPanel Commentary Control App and StageLink NSA008-A analog audio-to-IP interface.

At the heart of Riedel’s story, the company says, is control, with the introduction of hi human interface, a browser-based, vendor-agnostic control system for broadcast and AV environments. Platform-independent, hi enables operators to configure, control and manage routers, multiviewers, mixers and third-party SDN controllers through a single, unified workflow tool. It supports both baseband and IP infrastructures, integrating into Riedel environments.

NAB 2026 marks the U.S. premiere of Bolero Mini, Riedel’s lightest and flattest wireless intercom beltpack to date. Weighing 165 grams (5.8 oz) and measuring 28 millimeters (1.1 in) thin, Bolero Mini is said to be suited to a range of live production applications. Bolero Mini incorporates 5G filter technology, increasing resilience in congested RF environments by mitigating interference from high-output 5G cell towers. Riedel will also highlight ongoing enhancements across the Artist ecosystem and its Bolero line.

One year after its debut, the DSP-1216HL SmartPanel returns to NAB with expanded functionality. Riedel will unveil the new Commentary Control App, joining the company’s existing Intercom, Control Panel, Audio Monitoring and Linear Timecode Apps.

Riedel will showcase SAME (Smart Audio and Mixing Engine), an advanced audio processing software suite built on COTS server cluster technology. In combination with Riedel’s expanding StageLink Network Stream Adapter (NSA) family, SAME enables a signal path from mic to ear. At NAB 2026, Riedel will launch the new StageLink NSA008-A, further expanding its decentralized IP audio I/O portfolio and supporting advanced workflows within Bolero and Artist environments.