Røde Launches 24/7 Customer Call Support

Sydney, Australia (February 28, 2025)—Acknowledging the use of its gear around the world in broadcast and content creation scenarios, Røde has launched 24/7 global customer call support regarding its products.

While multi-lingual support is already available via Røde’s live chat, ticket and email support, the Australian company is now adding phone support to its lineup, with English-speaking representatives available anytime to navigate customers through enquiries about warranty claims, repairs and technical support.

Røde CEO Damien Wilson noted, “For content creators, broadcasters, and professionals working across multiple time zones, access to live-monitored support at all hours is vital. Creators can now get support setting up new gear, seeking expert guidance or troubleshooting complex setups, in turn, minimizing time spent problem solving and maximizing time spent on their craft.”

Røde recognizes the importance of magnifying human connection and is committed to providing expert and personalized assistance from real professionals with an in-depth knowledge of Røde’s product range.

Global 24/7 support is available to access at Røde’s Support Center.

The move comes in the wake of a big year for the company, which kicked off with Røde acquiring Mackie at the tail end of 2023, followed by a slew of new product introductions, including the Interview Pro Wireless mic; a re-imaging of the RødeCaster Pro II in white; and in November, the Wireless Micro Creator Mic.