Roland Future Design Lab Launches

Los Angeles, CA (August 5, 2024)—Roland has founded a specialized R&D group, Roland Future Design Lab, to explore and suggest “the future of music creation.” The group of technologists will research trends in music, technology, and culture, and prototype music creation experiences to inform future product development.

The Roland Future Design Lab will explore AI, WEB3, virtual and augmented reality, low-latency wireless connectivity, and more, according to the company, interfacing with music creators around the world to garner feedback from end users. The company says it is eying strategic partnerships with other organizations and companies, pointing to its recently established relationship with Universal Music Group for their collaborative “AI For Music” and Music Provenance initiatives.

The group is led by Roland Corporation’s Paul McCabe, who was recently promoted to senior vice president of research and innovation. A music composer and IT enthusiast, McCabe has held various leadership roles, including VP of global marketing and multiple positions at Roland Canada, such as president and CEO, COO, product manager, and marketing communications manager.

“We have entered one of the most exciting and dynamic moments in the history of creativity, where many new technologies are reshaping how we compose, produce, perform, and enjoy music. At Roland, we believe these technologies offer tremendous potential if applied responsibly,” said McCabe. “Roland Future Design Lab has been established to continue our leadership in music technology innovation and maintain our position as a driver of creative culture well into the future.”