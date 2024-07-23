Roswell Pro Audio Custom Mic Builder Debuts

Santa Rosa, CA (July 22, 2024)—Roswell Pro Audio has offered customization of its hand-built Mini K microphones for some time, but now a new web-based customization tool will allow purchasers to take a deep dive into making their new mic truly their own.

In all, the new Custom Shop Mic Builder tool offers more than 1,800 combinations of cosmetic options, circuit modifications, additional features as well as accessory options to create looks, sounds, and options unique to each customer. The company hand-builds the custom mic to order, tests and then ships it from its shop in California.

Custom finish options for mic bodies are produced in small quantities so that Roswell can offer new and different finishes from time to time, making custom options more unique. Current color options include Agent Orange, Deep Purple, Imperial White, None More Black, Seafoam of Tranquility and many more. Custom grille options include Satin Nickel, Chrome, Matte Black, and Chrome Black.

Mini K mics can also be configured with modifications to the circuit, providing options for recording various sources. Customers can choose a “high output” mod that provides more sensitivity for recording quiet sources like voiceover, classical guitar and foley, or a “high SPL” mod with a 10 dB pad to accommodate loud sources such as horns, screaming vocals or drums.