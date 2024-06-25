Royer’s Perotta Retires, Jennings Named President

Royer Labs' president Rick Perotta has retired from the position, and taking the reins will be his fellow co-founder, John Jennings.

Burbank, CA (June 25, 2024)—High-end microphone manufacturer Royer Labs is seeing a changing of the guard at the top; co-founder and president Rick Perotta retired earlier this month, and now taking the helm of the Technical Grammy-winning company is his fellow co-founder, John Jennings.

Previously VP of Sales & Marketing for the last 26 years, Jennings established and maintained the company’s dealer/distributor network and has directed Royer’s overall marketing and branding strategies from the beginning. Jennings has lived in Nashville since 2013 and will continue to work from there, allowing the company to be represented “on the ground” in both Music City and Los Angeles.

Rick Perrotta co-designed many of Royer’s products with Chief Engineer David Royer, and he established Royer’s overall hand-built-in-the-USA production methodologies, the company’s original business structure, and day-to-day business operations. Perrotta will continue to lend his expertise in a technical and design capacity.

Perotta noted, “These 26 years have been one of the most rewarding periods of my life. From our start in my backyard guesthouse to our presence as an industry leader in high-end microphones and accessories, it’s been an incredible experience that I am very proud of. While I may not be in the office on a regular basis going forward, I will still be involved with the company and the wonderful people that constitute Royer Labs.”

Jennings plans on putting more new microphone products into the pipeline. As Royer Labs moves forward, Jennings’ VP of Sales & Marketing position will be taken over by industry veteran Dave Bryce.