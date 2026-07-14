Second IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event Set

Bothell, WA (July 14, 2026)—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Video Services Forum (VSF) and European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have announced the second IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event.

Scheduled for Aug. 24–28 at the EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the week-long gathering is open to AIMS and VSF member companies and will expand the growing IPMX-certified product ecosystem while introducing formal certification of new capabilities developed as part of the IPMX roadmap.

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to bring ST 2110-based media transport and NMOS-based control to a broader range of markets, including Pro AV, live events, corporate media, education and beyond. Building on the certified product base of 48 products from 11 manufacturers introduced at ISE 2026, the certification program continues to evolve with new capabilities that address the practical requirements of deployed systems.

The Geneva certification event follows a “dirty hands” interoperability session scheduled for July 20–24 at the Matrox Video facility in Montreal, Canada. That members-only session will give AIMS participants hands-on testing of new IPMX developments ahead of the formal certification event, continuing the model of pre-certification interoperability work that has proven effective throughout the IPMX program.

The August event will introduce certification for capabilities that have been in active development prior to the launch of the full realized standard in 2026. These include Host Key Exchange Protocol (HKEP) and HDCP handling for protected content; and the Privacy Encryption Protocol (PEP) security layer, which enables interoperable content encryption across multi-vendor deployments. HEVC and AVC compression profiles, which have seen strong industry interest in enabling efficient transport across existing infrastructure, are also progressing toward certification.

“The first certification event in January established that IPMX works across vendors at scale,” said Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group chair at AIMS. “The August event is where we take the next steps, expanding the certified product base and validating the capabilities that integrators and end users have been asking about since certification launched. Each event builds on the last, and the momentum we’re seeing from member companies reflects real confidence in where IPMX is headed.”