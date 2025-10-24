Your browser is out-of-date!

Seen on the Scene: NAB NY 2025

The NAB New York convention returned to the Big Apple this week, bringing with it thousands of attendees and a collection of audio-related exhibitors.

By Clive Young ⋅

Holding down the Solid State Logic booth and introducing visitors to the flexibility of the System T range were (l-r): Mark Skipper to National Sales Manager, Eastern U.S., for Broadcast & Live Audio Production Systems; Thomas Jensen, Vice President Technical Operations; and George Horton, Vice President, Western Region.
New York, NY (October 24, 2025)—For years, the AES Show and NAB NY were held simultaneously at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City (“co-located” in industry terms). That arrangement changed this year, however; the 2025 edition of the AES Show wraps up today in Long Beach, CA, while NAB NY finished yesterday, still in New York but having moved across the convention center into the AES’s usual hall. NAB NY has always been a broadcast show, but it still had a few audio exhibitors on-hand this week, sharing their products and solutions intended for the broadcasting community.

Ultimately, NAB NY did well attracting its core audience of broadcast professionals. According to organizers, it drew 11,500 registered attendees from 95 countries, and 248 reporters from the media (including this one) stopped in over the show’s two days. A full 62% of attendees were at an NAB NY show for the first time, and upwards of 1,200 attendees came from outside the U.S. to see the show’s 260 exhibitors. Here’s a taste of what we saw at the show.

Next year’s NAB Show New York will be held at the Javits Center Oct. 20–22, 2026.

Four stages were located around the show floor so that attendees could drop in at a moment’s notice on a fascinating panel, much as they did for “Mic Check: Creators, AI and the Future of Storytelling,” which featured (l-r): Luke Cori, VP Technology, head of Podcast Tech at Audacy; Sadaf Kazmi, head of Creator and International Products, Audible; and Dade Hayes, business editor, Deadline Hollywood.
Things were brisk at the Hollyland table, where the brand showed off numerous examples of its wireless offerings.
Cedar shared its audio restoration and speech enhancement solutions for film, post, TV and radio broadcast, while neighboring exhibitor Sonifex presented its broadcast audio equipment for radio and TV.
The Lawo booth attracted crowds throughout the show.
Stagetec had its Avatus console and other solutions on hand for visitors to check out.
Wheatstone’s Strata console garnered interest throughout NAB NY.
Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

