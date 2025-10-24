Seen on the Scene: NAB NY 2025

The NAB New York convention returned to the Big Apple this week, bringing with it thousands of attendees and a collection of audio-related exhibitors.

New York, NY (October 24, 2025)—For years, the AES Show and NAB NY were held simultaneously at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City (“co-located” in industry terms). That arrangement changed this year, however; the 2025 edition of the AES Show wraps up today in Long Beach, CA, while NAB NY finished yesterday, still in New York but having moved across the convention center into the AES’s usual hall. NAB NY has always been a broadcast show, but it still had a few audio exhibitors on-hand this week, sharing their products and solutions intended for the broadcasting community.

Ultimately, NAB NY did well attracting its core audience of broadcast professionals. According to organizers, it drew 11,500 registered attendees from 95 countries, and 248 reporters from the media (including this one) stopped in over the show’s two days. A full 62% of attendees were at an NAB NY show for the first time, and upwards of 1,200 attendees came from outside the U.S. to see the show’s 260 exhibitors. Here’s a taste of what we saw at the show.

Next year’s NAB Show New York will be held at the Javits Center Oct. 20–22, 2026.