Sennheiser Announces New Executive Management Board

Wedemark, Germany (January 23, 2023)—Sennheiser has announced a newly formed Executive Management Board, comprised of Co-CEOs Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser and leaders drawn from the company’s three primary divisions—Professional Audio, Business Communication and Neumann—as well as internal authorities on Supply Chains, Corporate Functions and Development.

In place since the turn of the year, the new Executive Management Board (EMB) includes Greg Beebe (Executive Vice President, Professional Audio), Ron Holtdijk (Executive Vice President, Business Communication), Ralf Oehl (CEO, Georg Neumann GmbH), Steffen Heise (CFO), Dr. Andreas Fischer (COO) and Markus Redelstab (CTO). Peter Claussen and Thomas Weinzierl, previously COOs responsible for Professional Business and Supply Chain respectively, will participate in the EMB before retiring in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Meanwhile, Andreas and Daniel Sennheiser will focus primarily on corporate management and strategy, while other EMB members manage business operations. As an extended management team, Yasmine Riechers and Mareike Oer represent the Corporate Development Office and Brand & Corporate Communication departments.

Along with the formation of the new EMB, Sennheiser also announced that a new circuit board assembly system is now up and running at the company’s main site in Wedemark near Hanover. Further investments in development and the company’s facility in Romania are planned. Additionally, previewing financial year-end results to come later in 2023, the company reported it saw significant growth in 2022, improving on its positive 2021 fiscal year despite global economic and supply chain challenges.