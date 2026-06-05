Sennheiser Readies for InfoComm 2026

Collaboration and wireless audio solutions are the name of the game for Sennheiser this year as it readies for InfoComm.

Las Vegas, NV (June 5, 2026)—Collaboration and wireless audio solutions are the name of the game for Sennheiser this year as it readies for InfoComm.

Inside booth C5313, the company will demo its latest business communication and wireless audio offerings, including the newest TeamConnect Ceiling solution, expansion of the DeviceHub cloud management platform, new partner integration capabilities, Spectera updates and more.

Sennheiser will debut the TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus (TCC M Plus), a new ceiling microphone designed with numerous features designed to reduce deployment effort, simplify system configuration and support scalable AV environments. Key among them is PartnerLink, a feature designed to simplify how microphones are configured within various AV platforms. The first implementation, co-developed between Sennheiser and Q-SYS, enables the TCC M Plus to be directly configured within Q-SYS Designer Software. PartnerLink is built as a scalable framework intended to extend to additional platforms over time.

Elsewhere in the booth, visitors will be able to see DeviceHub, launched earlier this year. DeviceHub gives AV and IT teams a browser-based environment to monitor, configure and manage Sennheiser devices across enterprise, education and corporate deployments from any location. At the show, Sennheiser will showcase expanded capabilities—including support for the TCC M Plus—that reflect real-world feedback from early adopters.

Sennheiser’s Spectera wideband, bidirectional wireless ecosystem has been making waves in recent times and it has been getting updates since its debut last year; attendees can experience live demonstrations of the complete ecosystem.

Of course, Sennheiser collaborates with numerous AV platform partners; on the show floor, visitors will find featured showcases with Barco ClickShare Hub, Crestron intelligent audio solutions, Pleneo intelligent meeting room kits, and TCC M Plus with Q-SYS. Sennheiser will also be represented at a further 15 partner booths, and among them all, visitors can play Sennheiser’s partner scavenger hunt—as attendees explore the partner ecosystem, they can earn points through challenges across the show floor for the chance to win prizes from Sennheiser and participating technology partners.