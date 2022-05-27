Shure Joins ITU, UK Spectrum Policy Forum Steering Board

Niles, IL (May 27, 2022)—Shure recently joined the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies, and the UK Spectrum Policy Forum Steering Board, the cross-industry “sounding board” on future policy and approaches regarding RF spectrum.

According to Prakash Moorut, Shure’s global head of spectrum and regulatory affairs, “We continue to take a more aggressive role to help with overall collaboration with regulators and other stakeholders around the world on spectrum and regulatory policy. In particular, by joining the ITU, Shure will have a direct voice in important regulatory decisions impacting our business and industry globally.”

Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the ITU allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to communications technologies for underserved communities worldwide.

Shure joins a global membership group which includes 193 countries as well as some 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations. ITU is a unique platform for global public-private partnerships which features a community of more than 20,000 professionals. Within ITU, Shure will work together with other members to help shape the future communication technologies policy and regulatory environment, global standards, and best practices.

The UK Spectrum Policy Forum’s mission is to promote and maximize the benefits of radio spectrum for the UK. It is part of TechUK, the trade association which brings together people, companies, and organizations to realize the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve.