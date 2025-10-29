Shure Launches Strategic Alliances Team

Shure is forming a new Strategic Alliances team, aiming to strengthen the company’s partnerships while expanding its technology ecosystem.

Niles, IL (October 29, 2025)—Shure is forming a new Strategic Alliances team, aiming to strengthen the company’s partnerships while expanding its technology ecosystem, and impact across global markets.

The focus of the new team, according to a statement from the company, will be to engage and create collaboration within the Unified Communications (UC) and professional audio sectors between key technology partners and strategic efforts to accelerate customer adoption of next-generation solutions.

“By connecting the dots among alliances, partnerships, engagement and ecosystem development, this team will help us capture new opportunities, scale faster and deliver greater value for Shure and our customers,” said José Rivas, vice president and chief sales officer, Shure.

Leading the new Strategic Alliances organization is senior director Boris Seibert, who joins the company from Logitech. The team also includes new members with experience from companies such as Avocor, AVer, Zoom, HP and Jabra, alongside established company leaders transitioning into this group. Shure aims for the new team to play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s FY26 and beyond.