Sony to Showcase 360VME, New Headphones at Mix LA

Santa Monica, CA (March 5, 2025)—Sony will be showcasing its groundbreaking 360VME Virtual Mixing Environment technology and its new MDR-M1 closed-back reference headphones as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event to be held Saturday, March 8, at Host Partner 21fifteen Studios, Universal Music Group’s Santa Monica, Calif., multi-room recording facility.

The event, presented by Mix and its parent company, Future Plc, kicks off with a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, to be held in the host facility’s 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage, followed by a full day of expert panels and presentations.

Simultaneously, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where leading pro audio companies will demonstrate their most recent recording technologies.

In Studio 4, Sony will be demonstrating 360VME by offering attendees a chance to have their own hearing profile measured on Sony MDR-MV1 open-back headphones from speaker playback in the 7.1.4 studio, using proprietary measurement technology to create a custom HRTF profile that accurately duplicates the immersive listening experience in headphones.

Attendees will also be able to listen to immersive music on the recently introduced MDR-M1 closed-back headphones, an alternative to the massively popular MDR-MV1, which was introduced in 2023.

NOTE: To guarantee a spot, Mix LA attendees can sign up for Sony 360VME measurement sessions in Studio 4 beginning at 10 a.m. Each session lasts 15 minutes; those measured will walk away with their own hearing profile on a USB drive.

Following the Keynote Conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of Breaking It Down sessions, featuring top engineers discussing the immersive mixes for records by Ray Charles, Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu and Roy Ayers, before concluding the day with a special presentation titled “The Making of Let It Die Here,” featuring hitmaking artist/songwriter/producer Linda Perry and Grammy-winning mix engineer Dave Way.

Other sponsors of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II include: SSL, Kali Audio, PMC, Custom House by GC, Apogee Electronics, IK Multimedia, Focal, Barefoot Audio, Vintage King, Genelec, Advanced Systems Group, and nonzero\architecture, with more to be announced.

To register, or to learn more details, please visit the event website.

For sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.