Sound Devices Announces NAMM Show Plans

Anaheim, CA (January 7, 2026)—Sound Devices has announced that it will bring its ecosystem of Astral family wireless devices to the 2026 NAMM Show.

The Sound Devices team will be on hand at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA (January 20-24, 2026) to demonstrate Astral’s features, including a global tuning range of 169-1525 MHz, proprietary NexLink remote control technology and GainForward.

In addition to the 2026 NAMM TEC Award-nominated Astral HH digital wireless microphone, Sound Devices will showcase the Astral ARX32, ARX16, and ARX8 multichannel true diversity wireless receivers; the Astral Opto expansion box, which adds native Optocore audio I/O to the ARX32; and the Astral Outpost box, intended for remote-mounting NexLink antennae via Ethernet.

Also on site will be the Astral TX digital wireless bodypack transmitter with a multipurpose input, flexible powering, and low-power e-Paper display; the Astral Mini compact digital wireless bodypack transmitter; and Astral ARX2 two-channel slot-in portable true-diversity wireless receiver.

The company will also display its full range of mixer-recorder units, including the 8-Series and MixPre-II series, as well as sharing booth space with recent acquisition Jerry Harvey Audio. The full team will be on-hand to demonstrate Sound Devices gear in​ live sound, location sound, studio recording and podcasting applications.

Sound Devices equipment has been integral to RF operations for major touring artists over the last year, including The Weeknd, Chappell Roan, Lorde, Maluma and many more.