Startup Pitch Competition Announced

Music technology and innovation conference Music Tectonics has partnered with the Yamaha Music Innovations Fund for the annual Swimming with Narwhals startup pitch competition.

Santa Monica/San Mateo, CA (July 15, 2026)—Music technology and innovation conference Music Tectonics has partnered with the Yamaha Music Innovations Fund for the annual Swimming with Narwhals startup pitch competition hosted at the Music Tectonics conference.

Companies that are no more than one year old can apply, whether they are at the idea stage and have a thoughtful deck to wow investors, or they already have an MVP. Though music-driven innovation is at the heart of the conference, startups do not need to have a music focus. The only entry fee is a single conference badge, offered at a discount.

More than a startup competition, Swimming with Narwhals focuses on entrepreneurs as part of a community, giving participants the opportunity to network with industry players and investors.

Founders from all walks of life and backgrounds are encouraged to apply, and applications are open July 15-August 7, 2026.

From entrants, a cohort of semi-finalists will be selected by a jury of investors and announced August 18. Semifinalists will get a chance to pitch and interact with the community at the Music Tectonics Online Preconference on September 23. The finalists who wow the judges will pitch in person at the Music Tectonics conference in Santa Monica, October 27-29, 2026.

“If this is your first pitch, this is the competition for you; if you have a brilliant idea and stellar deck but are just at the beginning of your journey, you’re the person we’re looking for,” notes Andrew Kahn, Managing Partner of Yamaha Music Innovations Fund, a venture capital fund run by Yamaha Corporation’s US subsidiary. “We’re thrilled to partner with Music Tectonics to help find and give a compelling platform to the next group of entrepreneurs who see potential in the creative industries and the creator economy.”