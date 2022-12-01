Sweetwater Donated to 400-Plus Organizations in 2022

Sweetwater made more than $810,000 in philanthropic donations to 400-plus organizations, schools, music programs and other groups in 2022.

Fort Wayne, IN (December 1, 2022)—Sweetwater made more than $750,000 in philanthropic donations to 200-plus organizations in 2022, according to the ecommerce retailer. Additionally, it donated more than $60,000 worth of instruments and audio gear to more than 200 schools, music programs and other groups.

Sweetwater partners with local, regional and national organizations with a particular focus on music and arts education, exploration and enrichment. “We’re honored to be able to give back to the communities that have contributed to our success, from inspiring a love for music in children, to supporting the local Fort Wayne community,” said Sweetwater CEO John Hopkins. “Our goal is to help musicians make their musical dreams come true and to help foster the next generation’s passion for making music.”

Sweetwater has long-standing partnerships with music and arts organizations like Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Beats by Girlz, Women’s Audio Mission, We Are All Music, Arts United, Believe in a Dream, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Unity Performing Arts Foundation, Embassy Theatre, FWCS Foundation’s b Instrumental program, Make Music Alliance, Power2Inspire, Save the Music Foundation, and TI:ME (Technology in Music Education.)

“Sweetwater’s support has transformed the ways in which we interact with our students and allowed us to supplement our instruction with relevant hands-on activities using professional tools,” said TI:ME Executive Director Mike Lawson.

Sweetwater also supports numerous non-profit agencies that focus on youth development and meeting the needs of underserved populations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Bridge of Grace, Easterseals Arc, Fort Wayne Commission for African American Males, Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement and more.