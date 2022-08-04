Sweetwater Gear Exchange Launches

Fort Wayne, IN (August 4, 2022)—Sweetwater has launched The Sweetwater Gear Exchange, a used equipment and instrument marketplace.

According to a Sweetwater statement, the marketplace allows musicians to buy and sell gently used gear through a trusted partner. Through Gear Exchange, there are currently zero seller fees incurred (through October 31, 2022) when the seller chooses a Sweetwater gift card as the form of payment.

Gear Exchange sellers can create their own customized storefront, including setting a store address, outlining policies for returns, and adding a bio to let people learn more about them. Sellers can create listings that include photos of the instruments and gear they no longer need or want.

To maintain safety, Gear Exchange has implemented fraud prevention measures including requiring photos of the exact item listed. There will be badges available on the storefront pages showcasing how long Gear Exchange sellers have been verified Sweetwater customers. Additionally, there will be a team of administrators monitoring the marketplace for potential security risks.

Shipping labels for sellers can be purchased directly through The Gear Exchange. The cost of the labels can be subtracted from the payout, so sellers don’t have to pay shipping bills until they get paid.

“Being avid music makers ourselves, we know how real the connection can be between the musician and their gear,” said David Stewart, chief marketing officer at Sweetwater. “It goes beyond just being an instrument and becomes an extension of the artist. Whether it’s someone’s first guitar or an old recording interface, every piece of gear has a story. The Gear Exchange provides music makers and gearheads the opportunity to find a common place to buy and sell items, sharing the remarkable stories behind each unique piece. We are excited to provide a new forum for artists to find the perfect equipment to make the music they love.”