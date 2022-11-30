Sylvia Massy and Jimmy Douglass Join METAlliance

The METAlliance (Music Engineering & Technology Alliance) has welcomed two new members to its ranks, with Sylvia Massy and Jimmy Douglass.

Nashville, TN (November 30, 2022)—The METAlliance (Music Engineering & Technology Alliance) has welcomed two new members to its ranks, with Sylvia Massy and Jimmy Douglass joining Chuck Ainlay, Niko Bolas, Frank Filipetti, George Massenburg and Elliot Scheiner.

Massy is an award-winning music producer and recording engineer for groundbreaking rock artists such as Tool and System of a Down, and has also worked with Prince, Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Hawkins, Jason Isbell and many other legendary and upcoming musicians. From indie rock to dance to pop to country to R&B to metal, Massy’s career has spanned nearly every aspect of the music industry from composing to festival development.

She is also an accomplished fine artist of extremely detailed illustrations often containing vignettes drawn from experiences of studio life. Currently she is working out of her Pacific Northwest OddioShop, an Atmos 9.1.4 equipped mixing and art studio where she owns the world’s largest collection of vintage microphones.

Douglass is a four-time Grammy-winning recording engineer/producer. He was trained by and has worked with some of the greatest engineers, producers and record moguls ever, including Tom Dowd, Arif Mardin, Jerry Wexler and Ahmet Ertegun. He went on to work with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Hall & Oates, Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Foreigner, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC. Douglass has engineered and mixed many celebrated artists, including The Rolling Stones, Roxy Music, Genesis and Gang of Four, John Legend & The Roots, Ludacris, Al Green, and Duran Duran.

Elliot Scheiner says, “I’ve been a longtime fan of both Jimmy and Sylvia. All of the members feel we’ve broadened the METAlliance enormously with their remarkable production and engineering history.” Frank Filipetti added, “For years Sylvia had been on my mind for the METAlliance. She’s smart and creative, and we feel incredibly honored that she has joined us. She’s a wild thing that makes my heart sing! And I’ve been a fan of Jimmy since my early days. As a person he is the best, and as an engineer/mixer he has the emotion thing down pat. He puts the groove in everything he touches. In fact, he makes everything groovy!”

METAlliance managing member Jim Pace stated, “The METAlliance strives to represent the recording community in all its many forms. Sylvia and Jimmy bring us a wealth of experience and across-the-board production know-how.”