The Beach Boys Begin 60th Anniversary in Atmos

Capitol Records will release a massive Beach Boys box set in June with 30 new Dolby Atmos mixes, 24 new or improved stereo mixes and more.

Los Angeles, CA (April 29, 2022)—Thanks to pioneering use of the studio as an instrument, not to mention their melodies and vocals, The Beach Boys and their work remain timeless. Underlining that fact, Capitol Records and UMe will highlight the Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary in June with new music releases, including immersive Dolby Atmos mixes, and a newly remastered and expanded edition of the band’s career-spanning greatest hits collection, Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys.

Assembled by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the team behind 2013’s Grammy Award-winning SMiLE Sessions and last year’s box set, Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, Sounds of Summer features nearly every US Top 40 hit of the Beach Boys’ career. Fifty additional tracks showcase a broad mix of songs from across their wide-ranging catalog.

The collection boasts 24 new mixes including two first-time stereo mixes, plus 22 new-and-improved stereo mixes, which in some cases feature the latest in digital stereo extraction technology, allowing for the team to separate the original mono backing tracks for the first time.

Additionally, all 30 tracks on disc 1 of Sounds of Summer have been mixed in Dolby Atmos, joining the group’s Christmas Album which was mixed in spatial audio and released this past holiday season, and continuing the initiative to present the group’s catalog in the immersive audio format.

The expanded edition of Sounds of Summer will be available in a variety of formats, including digitally, a 3CD softpack, and as a Super Deluxe Edition 6LP vinyl boxed set on 180-gram black vinyl in two options – a standard set or a numbered, limited-edition version featuring a rainbow foil slipcase and four collectible lithographs.

The original 30-track version will also be available in its newly remastered and upgraded form.

The Beach Boys will reportedly also be featured in several innovative official new music videos that are in the works along with a slate of lyric videos and visualizers to present these classic songs in the modern video era.

This fall, Capitol/UMe will release the next chapter in the Beach Boys’ archival releases, which will explore 1972’s Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland.