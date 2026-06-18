The InfoComm 2026 Demo Room Deep Dive

The demo rooms are where it's at for audio at InfoComm 2026.—here's what's inside them.

Las Vegas, NV (June 18, 2026)—The show floor at InfoComm is packed with amazing exhibitors, fascinating new products, workshops, events and more, but there’s plenty to be discovered nearby inside the Demo Rooms. There’s 26 different rooms to check out this year, so whether attendees are looking for live sound and installation tools, immersive audio technologies or just a cool demo to sit back and enjoy, they’ll find it in the Demo Rooms. Exploring them by room number order:

BassBoss (N101)

BassBoss is introducing a top-secret, install-focused product at InfoComm, and is also putting an emphasis on its flown solutions designed to provide cinema-quality sound in high-energy venues and applications. The Austin-based speaker company will be demoing its new products and that top-secret installation product four times a day.

HK Audio (N102)

HK Audio has been growing by leaps and bounds in the U.S., and this year’s InfoComm marks its largest North American trade show presence to date. Inside its demo room, the company is launching a new HK series, as well as showcasing several speakers from its Live Sound category, including the Milan-capable Linear 5 and Linear 9 long-throw systems, as well as the Fineo and SI Install series, all featured alongside Ashly Audio Amps and DSP.

d&b audiotechnik (N103)

Inside d&b’s demo room, show attendees can listen to its next generation loudspeakers—the new U-Series and the 42S point source loudspeakers. Visitors can also meet with d&b team members and discover how U-Series and 42S can be integrated into their upcoming projects. Over at the company’s booth, the CCLi, the install variant of our popular CCL, compact cardioid line array, is also on display, along with new network switches, including the DN2 Ethernet PoE++ Switch.

Harmonic Design Audiotechnik (N105)

Inside N105, Loudspeaker manufacturer Harmonic Design is presenting a selection of its key technologies, all developed and handmade in Germany for touring, rental and installation applications. Highlights on hand include the new BS10 Battery Speaker system, a portable P.A. powered by power-tool batteries; the hd HLS-Series with HybridLineSource technology, which aims to evoke a compact, 6-box line array setup from a single, compact loudspeaker. Other offerings will include the hd QT12-ETH system amplifier and the company’s SpaceAMP platform.

Huddly (N106)

Visitors to Huddly’s demo room will discover the company’s AI-focused approach to meeting hardware, combining a modular, scalable system with plug-and-play setup, multi-camera solutions, and more. Using agentic AI intelligence, Huddly systems no longer require human entanglement with tedious aspects like programming, creating presets, zones and more. They’re just a few aspects of the continuously growing, subscription-free feature set being discussed inside N106.

L-Acoustics (N107)

L-Acoustics has introduced several new products this spring, and many of them can be experienced inside N107, such as L-Acoustics Source Intelligence, a real-time vocal enhancement platform that uses machine learning to continuously separate voice from background sound. Also inside the demo room isL-Acoustics DJ, which transforms standard stereo DJ setups into immersive, three-dimensional soundscapes without complex technical intervention.

1 Sound (N108)

1Sound founder and designer Lou Mannarino is leading visitors through numerous products from the loudspeaker company’s catalog, sharing real-life experiences and use cases. Crucial to check out is the brand-new Panorama 85, part of the new Panorama mono+stereo+sub loudspeaker systems, and the newly released Sona 35, a high-fidelity commercial point source.

Harman (N110)

Throughout InfoComm, Harman is highlighting Martin, its lighting brand, as it hosts The Martin Roadshow Experience in Demo Room #N110. Each session features hands-on demonstrations of the latest Martin fixtures (including the North American debut of the Martin Macula remote follow spot system) alongside updates to the P3 control platform. Rather than spotlighting individual products, the experience is built around showing the bigger picture in unified workflows.

K-array USA (N111)

Inside K-array’s demo room, visitors can hear the KSCARDIO412P in action alongside systems from across the K-array portfolio. New products being shown and demonstrated include the Koral KO102 compact column loudspeaker and the Thunder KSCARDIO412P, K-array’s first-ever cardioid subwoofer, designed for outdoor clubs, touring productions, houses of worship, and permanent installations where noise abatement is mandatory.

Martin Audio (N112)

Martin Audio is sharing its demo room with sister brands TiMax, Linea Research and Optimal Audio for a highly curated showcase focusing on four real-world applications – Hospitality, Sports Venues, Auditoriums and Worship. Meanwhile, Martin Audio’s BlacklineQ is making its U.S. tradeshow debut, aiming to deliver controlled coverage in multiple deployments, and the evolution of Martin Audio’s flagship Wavefront Precision line array series is also being showcased.

Fulcrum Acoustic (N113)

Making the most of its demo room to highlight key products and categories, Fulcrum Acoustic is showcasing new features in Fulcrum One. Visitors should also keep an eye out for the CC series Constant Curvature Array, the EX series triple 8″ Coaxial loudspeaker, the CCX series, and CS series passive cardioid subwoofers.

DAS Audio Group (N114)

DAS Audio has more than a dozen new products making their official debut, including the all-new MIA Series, the company’s new flagship integration product. Multiple MIA models will be on display at the booth, with live demonstrations taking place throughout the day. Also present are items like the Event-30A line array and the Event-S218A subwoofer

Q-Sys (N115)

Experience Q-SYS performance loudspeakers through an immersive, real-world demo taking you through the sights and sounds of modern places, all the way from a small café to a theatrical act complete with live musicians. Along the way, you’ll hear Q-SYS PL Series performance loudspeakers, plus the new QSC CB10 battery-powered loudspeaker system.

Bose Professional (N116)

Inside Bose Professional’s demo room, there’s an ecosystem of loudspeakers, electronics, and software, including several newly available solutions—FreeSpace 3 Mini Cube Satellites, DesignMax DM12SE, and ControlSpace Designer Software—and a first look at the ShowTime STS118E, a powerful new subwoofer made for indoor and outdoor installation. Scheduled demonstrations will feature the DM12SE, STS118E, DesignMax Luna, and EdgeMax loudspeakers, powered by Veritas and PowerShareX amplifiers.

Eastern Acoustic Works (N117)

EAW is launching the latest additions to its Newport Series of lightweight, high-performance solutions: the new NT208L Line Array and NT116S Subwoofer, intended for touring and live productions, installations and outdoor festivals. EAW is also debuting its new Online Array Assistant (OAA) software, a browser-based tool available for use via computer or smart phone that provides angles, pick-points and switch settings.

Alcons Audio (N118)

Inside N118, discover the diversity of the Alcons solutions portfolio across cinema, sound reinforcement, installation and reference monitoring applications. Demonstrations include the CR3 medium-format pro-ribbon screen system from the C-series pro-cinema range, along with the recently introduced MR10 from the M-series, and the GR20 high-output point-source system with the GB181 18” subwoofer from the G-series.

ADJ (N119)

Offering visitors an expanded immersive “AVL Experience,” ADJ is displaying its latest professional lighting, LED video and control solutions, while sister company AVANTE Audio showcases sound systems ranging from a portable column setup to a large-scale line array in a dedicated listening environment. Featured systems include the Achromic AS8 ACDC; the Achromic A12X active 12-inch two-way loudspeaker; the Imperio Pro compact line array system; and the Akro Series active line array system

dBTechnologies USA (N120)

dBTechnologies’ demo room is highlighting the IS Series, an installation-focused passive loudspeaker platform engineered for scalable, repeatable system design. You’ll experience a precision-distributed, multi-source immersive configuration built entirely around IS Series IS26 loudspeakers, showcasing controlled directivity, spatial coherence, and consistent coverage across a highly resolved listening environment. Also featured in the demo room is the VIO platform—dBTechnologies’ flagship touring-grade line array system—with listening sessions featuring the newly released VIO L1608 compact 3-way line array paired with VIO subwoofers.

Adamson (N204)

Adamson’s demo room this year is covering the company’s full system offering, placing a special emphasis on system infrastructure. The company will be demonstrating parts of its mobile, install and spatial technology connected together with its new MS8.2 Milan-focused network switches. Over at the booth, Adamson is also displaying the VGx, its latest large-format line source, and the VGt, while the IS-Series is also being featured along with its dedicated amplifier platform.

Danley Sound Labs (N206)

You don’t have to travel far to see Danley Sound Labs’ Exodus—the new, modular loudspeaker system is making its public debut inside N206. Exodus introduces Danley’s proprietary Cohearix Lens Technology, which makes the most of the company’s Synergy Horn technologies, to the professional audio market. Check out both Exodus families—the Exodus 100 Series, a four-enclosure modular system purpose-built for permanent installation, and the Exodus 700 Series, a large-format system engineered for demanding stadium and large-venue installations.

RCF (N210)

RCF is showing a number of RCF and TT+ Audio portfolio solutions alongside the world premiere of high-output portable column systems and active, portable point-source loudspeakers. Sessions are featuring the new X Series high-power installed loudspeakers with S Series subwoofers, along with the GTX 7C cardioid line array and GTS 16C cardioid subwoofer from TT+ Audio.

Theory Professional (N212)

InfoComm attendees can hear the Theory Professional line-up along with much of its core product line, including a unique full-range loudspeaker. The extreme output SR-221.3 features integral dual 21-inch, 3,600W low frequency drivers and four 10-inch carbon fiber high-output midrange drivers, resulting in a speaker that Theory refers to as a ‘rock concert-in-a-box’ because a single loudspeaker can easily fill medium-sized venues.

Yamaha Corporation of America (N220)

There’s a lot to discover inside Yamaha’s demo room and booth, where visitors can get a closer look at complete Yamaha audio systems. There’s hands-on demos of RIVAGE V7 firmware and DM7 configurations for applications across live entertainment, HoW and more; a first look at next-gen Commercial Installed Solutions; and the opportunity to audition Nexo Speakers and experience Sound xR immersive solutions—an object-based sound image control system based around the DME Series programmable DSP platform that gives users precise control over how sound is placed and directed within a space.

KV2 Audio (N222)

KV2 Audio is highlighting its ESD Series loudspeakers, which were recently formally certified to IEC 60 529—the international standard defining the degree of protection provided by mechanical casings and electrical enclosures. Come connect with the US team to discuss the ESD Series, including its IP55 certification, WP and MG variants, and its suitability for demanding indoor and outdoor installations.

MayCo (N224)

Inside N223, MayCo is featuring immersive technology demonstrations powered by Modulo Pi, showing how interactive experiences can be brought to life through a combination of projection mapping, LED displays, real-time motion tracking, and interactive media servers. Explore responsive environments that react to audience movement and engagement while learning how these technologies are being used across live events, museums, themed entertainment, experiential marketing activations, and corporate environments. MayCo is also available to discuss training, deployment, integration, and creative applications.

Electro-Voice and Dynacord (N228)

The “Hearing is Believing” experience inside N228 is designed to move beyond specifications and give attendees the opportunity to hear how complete Electro-Voice and Dynacord solutions perform in real-world applications. The demo features three segments: The first demonstrates the EVID commercial loudspeaker portfolio, highlighting hospitality, retail and commercial audio applications. The second features the LRC column loudspeaker family, focused on worship, lecture-hall and auditoria environments where intelligibility, coverage control, and architectural fit are essential. The third showcases the next-generation EVF G2 and EVH G2 arrayable point-source systems.