Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Winners Announced

This year’s Tony Award winners, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night.

New York, NY (June 8, 2026)—Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced at the annual award ceremony, held last night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Pink,

Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work, and marked its 79th edition this year.

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Two times is the charm for Kai Harada, who was nominated twice this year in the Best Sound Design of a Musical category—the fifth and sixth nominations in the category across his career. While the double nomination could have split the vote for him, he took home the trophy for Ragtime, marking his second Tony Award win, having previously won for his sound design of The Band’s Visit in 2018.

Meanwhile, this year marked Mikaal Sulaiman’s first Tony Award win, for his sound design on the current hit Death of a Salesman revival. It was his second nomination, having previously been up in the category in 2022 for Macbeth. It was a good year for Death of a Salesman, which took home a half-dozen awards overall, including Best Revival of a Play, making it the Tony Awards’ most-awarded revival ever. This marks the fifth Broadway production of the show since its debut in 1949.

While every production aims to have good sound, it paid off this year for a number of nominated musicals, as all of the ‘Best Sound Design of a Musical’-nominated productions were also up for either Best New Musical or Best Revival of a Musical. Also, among them were The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon!, which tied for the most nominations this year, earning 12 each.

Schmigadoon! took home the award for Best Musical, while Liberation, having recently won the Pulitzer prize for drama, took Best Play.