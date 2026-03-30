TSL Acquires JLCooper Electronics

The future of specialist control and interface manufacturer JLCooper had been in question following the passing of its founder, Jim Cooper.

Northridge, CA (March 30, 2026)—Interoperability specialist TSL has acquired El Segundo, Calif.-based JLCooper Electronics, which serves audio and video production, television and radio broadcast, film editing, medical research and imaging, aerospace, education and other specialized markets with control, automation, synchronization and interfacing products.

Following the acquisition, TSL will move JLCooper’s production operations from El Segundo, CA to its base in Northridge, CA after which TSL will commence production and shipping of JLCooper solutions.

JLCooper’s future had been in question following the passing of founder Jim Cooper in January at the age of 80. The new arrangement will provide continuity of service and support for the company’s global customer base spanning live events, music, radio, pro-AV and education markets. Notable customers include Cirque du Soleil, NBA, Grand Ole Opry and global artists including Depeche Mode, Pearl Jam and Hans Zimmer, as well as a range of OEM clients that align with TSL’s strategic growth plans.

“We were all terribly shocked and saddened by Jim’s passing, and have been working round the clock to find a way forward for his business that would ensure his legacy continues and maintains support for the users that have grown to love JLCooper solutions for the past 46 years,” said Chuck Thompson, General Manager, JLCooper Electronics. “I’ve been delighted by how TSL has been able to provide a route forward in a short timescale, and the professional understanding and support the TSL team has shown. I can’t imagine a better home for the brand and products and look forward to working with TSL on providing customers with enhanced options for their future workflows.”

The move is expected to see TSL expand into adjacent markets while broadening its technology offering to its core broadcast customers. JLCooper’s range of interfaces will be added to TSL’s Hummingbird control ecosystem.

“With the sad news of Jim Cooper’s passing, it was important to find a way to secure the future for JLCooper’s revered technology, while ensuring continuity for its customers and we’re glad we’ve been able to move so quickly to achieve this,” said Matthew Quade, CEO, TSL. “Bringing its solutions into the TSL Hummingbird ecosystem, which already combines and has expanded the much-loved Tallyman and DNF Controls capabilities, will only enhance the flexibility and choice available to our customers, while broadening the markets that Hummingbird can support.”