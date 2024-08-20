VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Fallout’

Fallout on Amazon Prime Video is a sensation thanks to its detailed, faithful adaptation of the long-running, hit videogame franchise of the same name. Learn about the sound of the series through this in-depth interview with the Emmy-nominated audio team.

Los Angeles, CA (August 20, 2024)—Fallout on Amazon Prime Video is a sensation thanks to its detailed, faithful adaptation of the long-running, hit videogame franchise of the same name. Now the series is Emmy-nominated for both Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour).

Meet the audio team behind the hit and get their insights on the challenges they faced in helping create the unique world of Fallout. Discussing their work are Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor; Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer; Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer; and Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer. Leading the conversation is Dallas Taylor, host of the hit audio podcast Twenty Thousand Hertz.

SUE GAMSARAGAN CAHILL

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill is a longtime sound editing professional. Her work on Fallout has led to her fifth Primetime Emmy nomination, including two wins, for Black Sails, in 2014 and 2016.

DANIEL COLMAN, MPSE

Daniel Colman, MPSE is a veteran sound professional. His work on Fallout has led to his seventh Primetime Emmy nomination, which includes a win, for Battlestar Galactica, in 2009.

KEITH ROGERS, CAS

Keith Rogers, CAS, re-recording mixer, is a well-established audio pro. His work on Fallout has led to his eighth Primetime Emmy nomination, which includes a win, for Westworld, in 2017.

STEVE BUCINO, CAS

Steve Bucino, CAS, re-recording mixer, is marking his first Primetime Emmy nomination this year with the nod for Fallout.